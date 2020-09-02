Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.29–1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $549-554 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.23 million.Mongodb also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.48–0.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $11.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.53. 1,815,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,663. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 0.64. Mongodb has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $258.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mongodb will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mongodb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Mongodb from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.57.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $5,905,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,376,512.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $488,446.21. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,283,281.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,904 shares of company stock worth $21,301,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

