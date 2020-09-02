Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of MRCC stock remained flat at $$7.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 48,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $149.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.22. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $2,490,000. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 60.3% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 580,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 218,386 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 891,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 54,218 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Monroe Capital by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. 19.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

