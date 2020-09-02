MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Position Decreased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.17. The company had a trading volume of 363,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,242. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.66. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

