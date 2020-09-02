Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) shares rose 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.98 and last traded at $109.44. Approximately 140,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 534,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.83.

MYOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.70.

Get Myokardia alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $81.68.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myokardia news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total value of $469,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,077.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 371 shares in the company, valued at $35,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Myokardia by 13.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,919,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $765,166,000 after acquiring an additional 933,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,564,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,039,000 after buying an additional 532,583 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 48.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,524,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after buying an additional 500,462 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 103.2% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 704,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,020,000 after buying an additional 357,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia in the first quarter worth $15,640,000.

Myokardia Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYOK)

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.