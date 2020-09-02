National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

National Health Investors stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.58. 153,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,473. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.83. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 183,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

