National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.
National Health Investors stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.58. 153,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,473. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.83. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 183,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
