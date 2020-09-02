Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 261,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 840,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NAVB shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

