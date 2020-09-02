Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 30th total of 58,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navios Maritime stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 126,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.95% of Navios Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Shares of Navios Maritime stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.92.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The shipping company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by ($0.22). Navios Maritime had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.78%.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.