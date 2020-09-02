NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares Up 5%

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $21.05. 690,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,298,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $111,115.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $215,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 46.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of NCR by 31.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of NCR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of NCR by 54.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.
NCR Company Profile (NYSE:NCR)
NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.
