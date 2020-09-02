NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares Up 5%

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $21.05. 690,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,298,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 6.72%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $111,115.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $215,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 46.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of NCR by 31.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of NCR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of NCR by 54.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

