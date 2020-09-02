Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Buys 540 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.8% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 12,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 76,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $133.55. 7,349,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,366,317. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.40 and its 200-day moving average is $115.19. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $241.33 billion, a PE ratio of -213.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

