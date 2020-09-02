Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.0% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after acquiring an additional 260,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,171,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,122,228,000 after acquiring an additional 243,957 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,401 shares of company stock worth $25,345,655. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.28.

Shares of V traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.35. 5,640,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,556,995. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $216.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

