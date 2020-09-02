Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.40.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.69. 2,926,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,297,755. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.23. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $220.84. The company has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

