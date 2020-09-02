NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,031 shares during the quarter. NetEase makes up about 2.7% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.08% of NetEase worth $33,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 150.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 168.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $493.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,265. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.63. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $250.37 and a 1-year high of $517.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.49.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 36.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

NTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on NetEase from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on NetEase from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $538.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.17.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

