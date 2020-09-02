Netrum (NTR) Achieves Market Cap of $20,909.26

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Netrum has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. Netrum has a total market cap of $20,909.26 and $2.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Netrum alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001529 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000689 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Netrum

Netrum (NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.