New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

New Fortress Energy has a payout ratio of -173.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $29.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 55.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.78.

In other news, Director John J. Mack acquired 12,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $278,941.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,275,258 shares in the company, valued at $29,050,377.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 89.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

