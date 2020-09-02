New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, July 10th. National Securities downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

In other New Mountain Finance news, CEO Robert Hamwee bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Kline bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 51.5% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NMFC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,976. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $967.30 million, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $65.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 17.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.