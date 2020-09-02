NIB Holdings Limited (ASX:NHF) Announces $0.04 Final Dividend

NIB Holdings Limited (ASX:NHF) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$5.06.

NIB Company Profile

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides health insurance services to residents, and international students and visitors in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Residents Health Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and World Nomads Group segments.

