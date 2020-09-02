NIB Holdings Limited (ASX:NHF) Announces $0.04 Final Dividend

NIB Holdings Limited (ASX:NHF) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$5.06.
NIB Company Profile
