Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,733 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for 0.9% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Nike by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,356 shares of company stock worth $12,431,115 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,770,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,837,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.84. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $117.41.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

