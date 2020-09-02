Ninety One North America Inc. Acquires 114 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Generac by 4,092.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,033,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,915 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $69,240,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after buying an additional 668,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 794,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,056,000 after buying an additional 574,847 shares during the last quarter.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,028.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at $84,279,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,292 shares of company stock worth $1,827,620. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.48. The company had a trading volume of 674,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.04. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.99 and a 52 week high of $194.35.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Generac from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

