Ninety One North America Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,144 Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Amc Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Amc Networks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Amc Networks by 74.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amc Networks in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Amc Networks by 69.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Amc Networks by 57.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMCX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.81. 1,313,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,067. Amc Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $646.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.83 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 65.61%. Amc Networks’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMCX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Amc Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amc Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

