Ninety One North America Inc. Decreases Holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,758,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231,235 shares during the period. AMBEV S A/S accounts for about 1.8% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $22,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 209,032,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,846,000 after purchasing an additional 43,903,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 95,462,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,262 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 71,354,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535,532 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 51,823,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,694,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,098 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABEV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. AMBEV S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.70.

ABEV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,003,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,097,758. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.91. AMBEV S A/S has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

