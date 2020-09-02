Ninety One North America Inc. Decreases Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,591 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 173,711 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Titus Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KGC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.11.

Shares of KGC stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. 9,876,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,225,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.76. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.