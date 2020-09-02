Ninety One North America Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,101 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 13,256 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up 1.9% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.09% of eBay worth $23,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,030 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in eBay by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,162,588,000 after buying an additional 7,736,826 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,819,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in eBay by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $480,735,000 after buying an additional 2,214,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in eBay by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after buying an additional 1,914,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

EBAY stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.08. 10,880,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,254,156. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.