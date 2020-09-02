Ninety One North America Inc. Grows Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1,175.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,210 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 26,725 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1,057,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 21,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in AFLAC by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. 3,181,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,943. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

