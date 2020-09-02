Ninety One North America Inc. Has $27.01 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.2% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $27,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 359,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,306,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 130,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.54.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total value of $910,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $10.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $378.41. The stock had a trading volume of 763,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,559. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.24 and its 200-day moving average is $307.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

