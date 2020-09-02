Ninety One North America Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219,180 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 69,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 44,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.07. 4,241,583 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13.

