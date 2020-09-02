Ninety One North America Inc. Has $37.79 Million Stock Position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,314,951 shares during the quarter. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR comprises approximately 3.1% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $37,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 66.4% during the first quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 15,748,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286,193 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the first quarter valued at about $28,048,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 380,060.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,801,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,605 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 65.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,686,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the first quarter valued at about $14,257,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NYSE PBR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.70. 20,711,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,878,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.86. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. Analysts forecast that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

