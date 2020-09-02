Ninety One North America Inc. Has $41.79 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,185 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 3.4% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of NXP Semiconductors worth $41,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 39.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,826,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $322,319,000 after buying an additional 803,610 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $26,736,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $24,210,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.4% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 5,291 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 138.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,629 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.36.

NXPI stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,165. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,831.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.88. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

