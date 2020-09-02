Ninety One North America Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,665 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll-Rand accounts for 2.0% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $25,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,560.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5,015.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 12,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $367,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,300,960.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,202,458 shares of company stock worth $371,191,526 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,368. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.42 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

