Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases 70,815 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,028.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,815 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises about 1.9% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $23,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Anthem by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,624,000 after buying an additional 3,204,783 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Anthem by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,918,000 after buying an additional 2,204,964 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 7,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,311,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,689,000 after buying an additional 1,292,852 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,493,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,740,000 after purchasing an additional 813,642 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.47.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $6.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,550. The firm has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.38.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.