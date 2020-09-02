Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases New Shares in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.11. 605,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Jacobs Engineering has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on J. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.