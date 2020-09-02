Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases Shares of 111,730 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 111,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,371,524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $865,179,000 after purchasing an additional 287,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $860,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,950,074 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $634,930,000 after purchasing an additional 544,041 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $506,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,034,931 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $426,184,000 after purchasing an additional 404,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.68.

Shares of LVS traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,841,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,123,857. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.84 and a beta of 1.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

