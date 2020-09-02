Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 14,433 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,433 shares during the quarter. TransUnion accounts for about 1.9% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $23,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,595,000 after purchasing an additional 102,667 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,362,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,897,000 after purchasing an additional 576,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,918,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,330,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,702,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,008,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $624,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,065,676.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $267,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,640.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $2,880,700 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

NYSE:TRU traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $89.24. The stock had a trading volume of 975,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,666. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.46.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

