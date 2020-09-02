Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 2,545 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.58. 1,025,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,693. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.38 and its 200-day moving average is $110.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $130.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.24.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

