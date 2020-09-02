Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 3,637 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.78.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $108.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,451,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,379. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day moving average of $97.07. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

