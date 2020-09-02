Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 6,204 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $1,263,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 913,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,322,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $126,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,428. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.75.

NASDAQ VRSN traded up $3.92 on Wednesday, reaching $219.70. The company had a trading volume of 781,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.02 and its 200 day moving average is $202.58. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The business had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

