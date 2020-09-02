Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 7,412 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 16,251,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,844,949. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

