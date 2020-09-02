Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 8,352 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.8% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,496. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,575,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $262,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,469 shares of company stock valued at $15,979,493. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

