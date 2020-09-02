Nkarta (NASDAQ:ANNX) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:ANNX) traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.39. 121,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 179,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Nkarta news, insider James E. Flynn bought 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $11,900,000.00. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Fun bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,302,000 shares of company stock worth $22,134,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

