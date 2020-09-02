Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.
NYSE:NOK traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 49,109,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,396,383. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.32.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 113.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
