Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

NYSE:NOK traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 49,109,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,396,383. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.32.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 113.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

