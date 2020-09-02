Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Receives $4.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.38.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.
Shares of NAT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,323,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631,282. Nordic American Tanker has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a market cap of $589.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nordic American Tanker
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
