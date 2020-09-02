Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Receives $4.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

Shares of NAT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,323,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631,282. Nordic American Tanker has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a market cap of $589.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.