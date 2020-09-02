Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

In other Nordson news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Nordson by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $7.33 on Friday, hitting $197.11. The stock had a trading volume of 204,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,877. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.36. Nordson has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $208.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Nordson’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

