Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) fell 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.68. 3,336,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 6,186,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.80 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,377 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

