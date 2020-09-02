Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the July 30th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

NSL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,536. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.