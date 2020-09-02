NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,969 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 110,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.38.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,514,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.86, for a total transaction of $4,790,878.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,249,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 311,723 shares of company stock valued at $129,724,586. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $21.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $573.86. The stock had a trading volume of 21,688,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,715,917. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $163.25 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.77, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

