Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:OCN traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. 42,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,691. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. Ocwen Financial has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $30.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 300.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,966,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 107,010 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,410,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 781,358 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 352,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 302,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

