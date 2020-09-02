Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ OMEX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.89. 139,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,942. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.39.

In related news, Director Mark B. Justh acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,822.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Odyssey Marine Exploration worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It provides shipwreck cargo recovery and other marine survey exploration charter services. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

