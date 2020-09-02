OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

OFS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.55. 31,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.29.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 million. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFS. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OFS Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 558,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 95,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

