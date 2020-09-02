Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.39. 525,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,296,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on OIS. Gabelli downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. G.Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Oil States International in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oil States International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a market cap of $267.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.42.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 45.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 129.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 99.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

