OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Down 5.3%

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 497,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 574,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

OCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

In other news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,642.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $73,850.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 224.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 193,972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 89.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 48,539 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth about $98,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 99.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter.

OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

