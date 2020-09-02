Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Trading 6.5% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.12. 100,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 44,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Specifically, Director Michael G. Carter acquired 71,429 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $150,000.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hazel M. Aker acquired 41,972 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $99,893.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,195.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,172,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,069. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer.

